Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Russian opposition activist sentenced to 25 years in prison

Russian opposition activist sentenced to 25 years in prison

Updated on: 17 April,2023 02:48 PM IST  |  Moscow
AP |

Top

Vladimir Kara-Murza, Jr., a prominent opposition activist who twice survived poisonings he blamed on the Kremlin, has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago

Russian opposition activist sentenced to 25 years in prison

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Russian opposition activist sentenced to 25 years in prison
x
00:00

A court in Moscow on Monday convicted a top Kremlin foe on charges of treason and denigrating the Russian military and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.


Vladimir Kara-Murza, Jr., a prominent opposition activist who twice survived poisonings he blamed on the Kremlin, has been behind bars since his arrest a year ago.



He has rejected the charges against him as political and likened the judicial proceedings against him to the show trials during the rule of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.


The charges against Kara-Murza stem from his March 15 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia's military action in Ukraine. Investigators added the treason charges while he was in custody.

Also read: Jailed Russian opposition leader ill, perhaps poisoned, claims aide

Russia adopted a law criminalising spreading "false information" about its military shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Authorities have used the law to stifle criticism of what the Kremlin calls "a special military operation."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
news world news russia moscow vladimir putin

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK