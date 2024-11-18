Breaking News
Another typhoon lashes the Philippines

Updated on: 18 November,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Manila
The country’s weather agency warned of a “potentially catastrophic and life-threatening situation” in provinces along its path

Another typhoon lashes the Philippines

Super Typhoon Man-yi uprooted trees, brought down power lines and ripped off roofs. Pic/AFP

A powerful typhoon wrecked houses, caused towering tidal surges and forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to emergency shelters as it cut across the northern Philippines on Sunday in the sixth major storm to hit the country in less than a month.


Typhoon Man-yi slammed into the eastern island province of Catanduanes on Saturday night with sustained winds of up to 195 kmph and gusts of up to 240 kmph. The country’s weather agency warned of a “potentially catastrophic and life-threatening situation” in provinces along its path.


There were no immediate reports of casualties from the typhoon, which was forecast to blow northwestward on Sunday across northern Luzon, the archipelago’s most populous region. The capital region of metropolitan Manila would likely be spared from a direct hit but was placed, along with outlying regions, under storm alerts and warned of dangerous coastal storm surges.


