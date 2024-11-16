Shri Anurag Srivastava, a seasoned Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Mauritius, underscoring the close cultural and strategic ties between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday that Shri Anurag Srivastava, a distinguished officer from the 1999 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Mauritius.

Currently serving as Joint Secretary in the MEA, Srivastava will soon assume his new responsibilities, as per ANI. This appointment reflects the critical importance India attaches to its enduring and multi-faceted relationship with Mauritius, a key partner in the Western Indian Ocean region.

Mauritius holds a special place in India’s foreign policy, given its historical, cultural, and demographic ties. According to ANI, nearly 70 per cent of Mauritius’s 1.2 million population is of Indian origin, underlining the deep-rooted bond between the two nations.

The bilateral relationship between India and Mauritius is built on shared history. Indian workers first arrived in Mauritius under French rule in 1729, and during British rule, nearly half a million Indian indentured labourers were brought to the island between 1834 and the early 1900s. Two-thirds of these workers eventually made Mauritius their permanent home.

November 2, the day the first group of Indian workers arrived aboard the ship Atlas in 1834, is observed as Aapravasi Diwas in Mauritius, highlighting the historical significance of this migration, as per ANI.

India and Mauritius have maintained formal diplomatic ties since 1948, two decades before Mauritius achieved independence. This enduring partnership has been characterised by strong political engagements, cultural exchanges, and collaborations in areas such as maritime security, development assistance, and capacity-building.

India’s influence in Mauritius is evident through various initiatives such as the Mahatma Gandhi Institute, the World Hindi Secretariat, and the Indian Cultural Centre. Additionally, several India-assisted development projects across the island further exemplify the deep cooperation between the two nations.

Srivastava’s appointment reaffirms India’s commitment to fostering this unique partnership. As per ANI, his role is expected to enhance mutual trust and cooperation on global and regional platforms, strengthening the already close relationship between the two countries.

This development highlights India’s resolve to continue its active engagement with Mauritius, focusing on shared goals and collaborative progress in the years ahead.

(With inputs from ANI)