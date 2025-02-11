Around 90 per cent of the fresh cut flowers being sold for Valentine’s Day in the US come through Miami, while the other 10 per cent pass through Los Angeles.

A US customs officer checks for harmful pests in flowers. Pic/AP

In the run up to February 14, agricultural specialists at Miami International Airport have processed about 940 million stems of cut flowers, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Roses, carnations, pompons, hydrangeas, chrysanthemums and gypsophila arrive on hundreds of flights, mostly from Colombia and Ecuador, to Miami and onward, to florists across the US and Canada.

