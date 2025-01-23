Assam CM began his official engagements for in Japan by addressing the Advantage Assam Roadshow amidst the attendance of 160 business leaders

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Japan's State Minister of Justice Komura Masahiro and talked about the Assam government's plans to establish an industrial park dedicated to Japanese companies in the state, ANI reported.

The duo also held talks on the shared values and ethos that ties India and Japan.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, "It was a privilege to meet H.E. Mr. Komura Masahiro, Japan's State Minister of Justice. We had an insightful conversation on the shared values and ethos that tie India and Japan, and particularly how ideals of Buddha form a spiritual bridge between our two societies."

"During my discussion, I underlined Government of Assam's intention to establish an industrial park dedicated to Japanese companies. We also spoke at length at how talented youths from Assam can help bridge the demand for skilled workforce in Japan, through ongoing programs between our countries," the social post reads.

Earlier on Wednesday, after wrapping up the first leg of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Roadshow in Seoul, Sarma arrived in Tokyo, to take forward the Advantage Assam Roadshow, ANI reported.

According to ANI, the Chief Minister began his day by paying tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Edogawa where he was given a warm reception by the Assamese diaspora with whom he had a heartful interaction and savoured homemade Assamese delicacies, as per a press release from Assam CMO.

Following the reception, Himanta Biswa Sarma began his official engagements for the day by addressing the Advantage Assam Roadshow amidst the attendance of 160 business leaders.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Had a very engaging Day 1 in Japan where I had meetings with over 160 industry leaders and outlined our vision of Simplicity, Transparency, Efficiency and Effective Policy to attract investments into Assam."

The Chief Minister highlighted the close Indo-Japan ties and Japan's continued support in a host of projects ongoing in the state of Assam in the fields of urban development, infrastructure, healthcare, and manpower among others, ANI reported.

Earlier this week, CM Sarma concluded the first phase of his International Roadshow in South Korea for Advantage Assam 2.0. He had many productive meetings with stakeholders in various sectors like renewable energy, semiconductors, and small and medium enterprises.

(With inputs by ANI)