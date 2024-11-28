Bangladesh's minority Hindus have faced over 200 attacks, including those on their temples, since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5, according to the FIIDS

Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Attacks on minorities in Bangladesh: Indian-American body urges Biden, Trump to intervene x 00:00

An influential Indian-American organisation has urged US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump to call on the government of Bangladesh to protect the minority Hindu community in the country. In separate letters to Biden and Trump, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the escalating human rights violations against religious minorities in Bangladesh and the recent arrest of Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh's minority Hindus have faced over 200 attacks, including those on their temples, since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5, according to the FIIDS. Das was arrested on Monday in a sedition case and later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram. He was a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and was recently expelled.

Calling for an independent inquiry into the violence against minorities, Khanderao Kand, President and Chief of Policy and Strategy, FIIDS requested Biden to urge Bangladesh Chief Advisor Yunus Mohammed to release Das, provide protection to minority communities and publicly commit to upholding secular principles.

"Bangladesh's progress as a democratic and inclusive society depends on safeguarding the rights of all its citizens, including its most vulnerable populations. We trust that your leadership will champion these values and help restore hope for those who continue to face oppression and displacement," he said. In his letter to Trump, Kand said, "As the incoming leader of the free world, you have the unique opportunity to prioritise the protection of vulnerable communities and reinforce America's commitment to religious freedom and human rights."

He urged Trump to appeal to the interim government to ensure Das' release, safeguard ISKCON's operations and protect minority communities from further violence and encourage Bangladesh to reaffirm its secular constitution and hold free and fair elections to restore democratic governance. "I strongly condemn Bangladesh for its atrocities against minorities, the arrest of a Hindu monk and its shocking attempt to ban the humanitarian religious minority organisation, ISKCON, while ignoring jihadi extremist organisations," Kand told PTI.

"Bangladesh is rapidly descending into a radicalised Islamic state, all under the watch of the US, the State Department, and the UN who must act now to restore democracy and protect minorities. I request not only President Biden but would urge President Trump and his transition team to give priority to restoration of peace and protect minorities in Bangladesh," he said. Instead of taking action against radical Islamist groups, the Bangladeshi government has shockingly labelled ISKCON, a globally respected humanitarian organisation, a "religious fundamentalist organisation", Kand said.

This baseless accusation, spearheaded by the attorney general, comes alongside a petition to ban ISKCON, which has fed millions worldwide, promoted interfaith harmony, and provided critical humanitarian aid in Bangladesh during disasters. Such a move undermines global religious tolerance and human rights, he said. In a social media post, popular African-American singer Mary Millben condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

"The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremists in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally," she said. Indian-American groups have held peaceful protests in various US cities against the arrest of Das.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever