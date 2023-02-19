Aus strongest supporter of India’s G20 presidency

A total of 1,000 delegates usually attend the meeting, it’ll be a very big meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks in Sydney on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction of Australia, Chris Bowen on Saturday at the Raisina@ Sydney/Keynote speech and conversation in Australia said that, “there is no stronger supporter of G20 chairmanship by India than Australia. We will support you in every way possible.”

Bowen, during the joint keynote with Jaishankar, said, “This is an excellent year for India to chair the G20 and from my point of view, chair also the Clean Energy Ministerial, an important partnership of the world’s key economies working together to accelerate the global energy transformation. A total of 1,000 delegates usually attend the meeting, it’ll be a very big meeting.”

The Raisina@Sydney/Keynote speech and conversation in Australia was organised jointly by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and India’s Observer Research Foundation (ORF). The Raisina Dialogue is India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

The Australian Minister said the theme of India’s G20 presidency Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam shows the importance India is going to place on interconnected sustainability.

While talking about Jaishankar, Bowen said, “Jaishankar, you are not only the foreign minister of an important friend, but you should be acknowledged as one of the most thoughtful and impactful thinkers in matters related to our complicated region.”

