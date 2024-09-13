Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: Virginity test removed from MBBS syllabus
Exclusive | Mumbai: Illegal taxis running riot inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park
No more free rides on Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: Fake bank caller dupes man of Rs 1.24 lakh in ATM fraud
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge now put on fast-track
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Aussie military commanders lose medals over war crimes

Aussie military commanders lose medals over war crimes

Updated on: 13 September,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies |

Top

Holding commanders to account for alleged misconduct of Australian special forces between 2005 and 2016 was recommended by Maj. Gen

Aussie military commanders lose medals over war crimes

Australian soldiers during a training exercise. File Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Aussie military commanders lose medals over war crimes
x
00:00

Several serving and former Australian military commanders have been stripped of medals over allegations of war crimes committed during the Afghanistan war, Defense Minister Richard Marles said Thursday.


Holding commanders to account for alleged misconduct of Australian special forces between 2005 and 2016 was recommended by Maj. Gen. Paul Brereton in his war crime investigation. Brereton found that around 25 Australian Special Air Service Regiment and Commando Regiment troops were involved in the unlawful killings of 39 Afghans.



“The allegations which are the subject of the Brereton Report are arguably the most serious allegations of Australian war crimes in our history,” Marles told Parliament. The removal of medals was condemned by Australian Special Air Service Association chair Martin Hamilton-Smith as a betrayal of the courage and sacrifice of soldiers in Afghanistan.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia afghanistan world news melbourne International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK