Australia and Japan agree to increase joint military drills

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Defense Minister Minoru Kihara met with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Defense Minister Richard Marles in Queenscliff (Australia) to discuss greater security cooperation for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong with Japan’s Yoko Kamikawa. Pic/AFP

Japan and Australia agreed on Thursday to increase joint military training exercises as their government ministers shared concerns over China’s recent incursions into Japanese airspace and territorial waters.

