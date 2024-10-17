Albanese brushed off criticisms on Wednesday when questioned by reporters about concerns raised

Anthony Albanese

Listen to this article Aussie PM faces flak for buying waterfront home x 00:00

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been criticized for buying a multimillion-dollar waterfront home during a national housing crisis with federal elections just months away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics argue that the purchase of the 4.3 million Australian dollar ($2.9 million) clifftop home at Copacabana, north of his hometown of Sydney, made him appear out of touch with many Australians who are struggling to buy or rent a home due to elevated interest rates, rising prices and limited supply.

Albanese brushed off criticisms on Wednesday when questioned by reporters about concerns raised.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever