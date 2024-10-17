Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Aussie PM faces flak for buying waterfront home

Updated on: 17 October,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Agencies

Albanese brushed off criticisms on Wednesday when questioned by reporters about concerns raised

Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been criticized for buying a multimillion-dollar waterfront home during a national housing crisis with federal elections just months away.


Critics argue that the purchase of the 4.3 million Australian dollar ($2.9 million) clifftop home at Copacabana, north of his hometown of Sydney, made him appear out of touch with many Australians who are struggling to buy or rent a home due to elevated interest rates, rising prices and limited supply.


Albanese brushed off criticisms on Wednesday when questioned by reporters about concerns raised.


