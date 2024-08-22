The Australia-Asia PowerLink project aims to deliver up to six gigawatts of green electricity each year, which according to Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek will “help turn Australia into a renewable energy superpower”.

The Williamsdale Solar Farm located south of Canberra has about 30 hectares of solar panels. File Pic/AP

Listen to this article Australia govt approves world’s ‘largest solar precinct’ x 00:00

An ambitious plan to build a massive solar farm in remote northern Australia that would transmit energy by submarine cable to Singapore is a step closer after the Australian government gave environmental approvals for the 30 billion Australian dollar ($19 billion).

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian company Sun Cable plans to build a 12,400-hectare solar farm and transport electricity to the northern Australian city of Darwin via an 800-km overhead transmission line, then on to large-scale industrial customers in Singapore through a 4,300-km submarine cable.

The Australia-Asia PowerLink project aims to deliver up to six gigawatts of green electricity each year, which according to Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek will “help turn Australia into a renewable energy superpower”.

“It is a generation-defining piece of infrastructure. It will be the largest solar precinct in the world—and heralds Australia as the world leader in green energy,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever