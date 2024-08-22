Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Australia govt approves worlds largest solar precinct

Australia govt approves world’s ‘largest solar precinct’

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Newcastle
Agencies |

Top

The Australia-Asia PowerLink project aims to deliver up to six gigawatts of green electricity each year, which according to Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek will “help turn Australia into a renewable energy superpower”.

Australia govt approves world’s ‘largest solar precinct’

The Williamsdale Solar Farm located south of Canberra has about 30 hectares of solar panels. File Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Australia govt approves world’s ‘largest solar precinct’
x
00:00

An ambitious plan to build a massive solar farm in remote northern Australia that would transmit energy by submarine cable to Singapore is a step closer after the Australian government gave environmental approvals for the 30 billion Australian dollar ($19 billion).


Australian company Sun Cable plans to build a 12,400-hectare solar farm and transport electricity to the northern Australian city of Darwin via an 800-km overhead transmission line, then on to large-scale industrial customers in Singapore through a 4,300-km submarine cable.



The Australia-Asia PowerLink project aims to deliver up to six gigawatts of green electricity each year, which according to Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek will “help turn Australia into a renewable energy superpower”.


“It is a generation-defining piece of infrastructure. It will be the largest solar precinct in the world—and heralds Australia as the world leader in green energy,” she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news australia singapore International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK