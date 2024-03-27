Breaking News
Baloch militants attack Pakistan naval air base
Baloch militants attack Pakistan naval air base

Updated on: 27 March,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Karachi
Agencies |

“The armed men attacked from three sides of the airport boundary, but security forces responded and foiled their attempt,” he said

Officials inspect the wrecked vehicle carrying Chinese nationals. Pic/AP

Armed Baloch militants tried to infiltrate one of the main naval air bases in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, but security forces foiled the attack and killed all four terrorists.  The attack on Monday night took place in Turbat, a turbulent district in the sparsely populated province.


Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani told the media that security forces had foiled an armed terrorist attack at the PNS Siddique Naval Air Base which is among the biggest naval air stations in the country. “The armed men attacked from three sides of the airport boundary, but security forces responded and foiled their attempt,” he said.


6 Chinese killed in suicide bomb attack


At least six Chinese nationals were killed on Tuesday when an explosive-packed vehicle rammed into their bus in Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The Chinese were working on the Dasu hydropower project. Several others were injured in the incident. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

