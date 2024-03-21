Breaking News
Imran Khan moves apex court for probe into polls
Imran Khan moves apex court for probe into polls

Updated on: 21 March,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party refused to accept the outcome, alleging that the results were manipulated

Imran Khan

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court to form a judicial commission comprising serving judges to probe the authenticity of last month’s elections marred by allegations of rigging.


Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party refused to accept the outcome, alleging that the results were manipulated. Senior lawyer Hamid Khan, who is also a leader of PTI, filed the petition, also asking for “all the acts of forming the government at the federal and Punjab levels be suspended till the result of the probe.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


