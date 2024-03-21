"Shehbaz Sharif govt won't last more than five months," claims Imran Khan

"The establishment, caretaker government, and the Election Commission are all one and everything is based on lies," the former PM said while speaking to journalists in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail on Wednesday

Imran Khan. File Pic

Incarcerated former Pakistan premier Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government would not last more than four to five months, The News International reported.

Speaking to reporters at the Adiala jail, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that because of this Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's major coalition partner, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), showed lack of confidence in it by not joining the federal cabinet

Terming Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja a "liar," Khan said the CEC is still occupying the office despite five reports issued by election watchdogs on election irregularities, The News International reported.

Predicting political, and economic scenarios, the former PM further claimed that a fresh wave of inflation would hit the country after signing a new bailout package with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Khan, who was ousted from power via a parliamentary vote in April 2022, also said that he is "mentally prepared" to stay behind bars for four to five months.

Regarding strained ties with the establishment, he responded to a question, saying: "Attempts are underway to create differences between us and the army."

To another question, Khan said that his party would invite all political parties who fell victim of "election rigging" to PTI's upcoming public meeting scheduled for March 23.

The former prime minister detailed that his party would also invite Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to the forthcoming power show regardless of whether he accepts the invitation or not.

Commenting on the meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, the PTI founder said that Ali Amin Gandapur should have appeared in photo with PM Shehbaz Sharif after receiving funds, The News International reported.

He also rejected any complaints towards former President Arif Alvi, saying that Alvi did his best to resolve several issues during his presidential tenure.

