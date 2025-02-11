Dhaka 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tarique Aziz pronounced the judgment, allowing Mahmudur Rahman’s appeal against his conviction and sentence

Mahmudur Rahman, the journalist

A court in Bangladesh on Monday acquitted a prominent newspaper editor in a case related to a failed plot to abduct and kill ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in the US in 2015.

The judge said charges brought against Rahman were found to be fabricated. “So, the judgment sentencing him was scrapped and the appellant has been acquitted.”

