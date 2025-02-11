Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > World News > Article > Bangladesh Journalist acquitted in plot to kill Sheikh Hasinas son

Bangladesh: Journalist acquitted in plot to kill Sheikh Hasina’s son

Updated on: 11 February,2025 08:54 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Top

Dhaka 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tarique Aziz pronounced the judgment, allowing Mahmudur Rahman’s appeal against his conviction and sentence

Bangladesh: Journalist acquitted in plot to kill Sheikh Hasina’s son

Mahmudur Rahman, the journalist

Listen to this article
Bangladesh: Journalist acquitted in plot to kill Sheikh Hasina’s son
x
00:00

A court in Bangladesh on Monday acquitted a prominent newspaper editor in a case related to a failed plot to abduct and kill ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in the US in 2015.


Dhaka 4th Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Tarique Aziz pronounced the judgment, allowing Mahmudur Rahman’s appeal against his conviction and sentence.


The judge said charges brought against Rahman were found to be fabricated. “So, the judgment sentencing him was scrapped and the appellant has been acquitted.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sheikh hasina bangladesh news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK