Beijing shuts parks, museums as cases rise

China reported 28,127 new local cases nationally for Monday, nearing its daily peak from April, with infections in the southern city of Guangzhou and the southwestern municipality of Chongqing accounting for about half of the total

People queue to be tested at a swab collection station in Beijing. Pic/AFP

Beijing shut parks, shopping malls and museums on Tuesday while more Chinese cities resumed mass testing for COVID-19, as China fights a spike in cases, deepening concerns about its economy and dampening hopes for a quick post-coronavirus reopening.

In the capital, Beijing, cases are hitting fresh highs each day, prompting calls from the city’s government for more residents to stay put. There were two new deaths attributed to COVID-19 by health officials, compared with three over the weekend, which were China’s first since May.

