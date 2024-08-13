Breaking News
Bharatanayam dancer makes history in China

Updated on: 13 August,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Lei made her solo dance debut here on Sunday in front of the celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer Leela Samson, Indian diplomats and a large audience of Chinese fans

13-year-old Lei Muzi, the Chinese Bharatanatyam student, performs at the first ever Arangetram, in Beijing, China. Pic/PTI

Lei Muzi, a 13-year-old school student scripted history when she performed Bharatanatyam ‘Arangetram’ in China, a landmark in the journey of the ancient Indian dance form that is gaining popularity there.


Lei made her solo dance debut here on Sunday in front of the celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer Leela Samson, Indian diplomats and a large audience of Chinese fans.



For Chinese fans of Indian classical art and dance forms who devoted their lives to learning and performing them for decades, her debut was a moment of history as it was the first-ever ‘Arangetram’—Bharatanatyam’s graduation ceremony—in China.


