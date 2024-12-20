Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Biden administration cancels more loans

Biden administration cancels more loans

Updated on: 21 December,2024 08:47 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Biden has canceled USD 180 billion in federal student loans.

Biden administration cancels more loans

US President Joe Biden. FILE PIC

Biden administration cancels more loans
The Biden administration is canceling federal student loans for 55,000 more workers through an existing programme known as Public Service Loan Forgiveness.


The Education Department’s announcement Friday targets teachers, nurses, service members, law enforcement officials and others who’ve reached eligibility through the programme, which promises to erase loans after 10 years of work in government or nonprofit jobs.


The USD 4.28 billion in relief is expected to be the final round of public service loan forgiveness before President Joe Biden leaves office in January. Biden has canceled USD 180 billion in federal student loans.


Int’l students urged to return soon

A growing number of US colleges and universities are advising international students to return to campus before Donald Trump takes charge, over concerns that he might impose travel bans.

Joe Biden world news International news washington news united states of america

