Biden administration cancels more loans

US President Joe Biden. FILE PIC

The Biden administration is canceling federal student loans for 55,000 more workers through an existing programme known as Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

The Education Department’s announcement Friday targets teachers, nurses, service members, law enforcement officials and others who’ve reached eligibility through the programme, which promises to erase loans after 10 years of work in government or nonprofit jobs.

The USD 4.28 billion in relief is expected to be the final round of public service loan forgiveness before President Joe Biden leaves office in January. Biden has canceled USD 180 billion in federal student loans.

