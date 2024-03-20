Biden, Netanyahu agree to discuss alternatives to ground offensive

US president affirms need to defeat Hamas while also protecting civilians

An Israeli army battle tank at a position along the border with the Palestinian territory. Pic/AP

US President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday and warned against the prospect of Israel conducting a major military operation in Rafah, the southernmost city of Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians have taken refuge. In their first telephone conversation in over a month, the two leaders spoke about the latest developments in the war, including Israel’s military operations, increasing humanitarian assistance going to Gaza, and efforts to bring hostages home.



Palestinians line up to receive free meals at Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. Pic/AP

Biden affirmed the need to defeat Hamas in Gaza while also protecting the civilian population and facilitating the safe and unhindered delivery of aid. Biden and Netanyahu agreed to have their teams meet soon in Washington to discuss alternative approaches that would target key elements of Hamas and secure the Egypt-Gaza border without a major ground operation in Rafah.

‘Famine imminent in northern Gaza’

Famine looms large over northern Gaza, where more than 1 million people are on the brink of starvation, warned a recent UN-backed report, CNN reported. The dire situation, exacerbated by acute hunger affecting 70 per cent of the population, paints a grim picture of imminent catastrophe. With half of Gaza’s 2.2 million inhabitants facing severe food shortages, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) projects famine could strike the north between mid-March and May 2024.

The crisis has already surpassed the threshold for famine, with reports of starvation-related deaths, including children and infants, reaching alarming numbers. Desperate measures such as scavenging for food, consuming grass and animal feed, and drinking contaminated water have become distressingly common, according to CNN.

70%

Civilians in Gaza dealing with acute hunger crisis

