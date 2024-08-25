Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > BJP MLA claims CCTV only for AAP areas in Delhi

Updated on: 25 August,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The petition is listed for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on August 27

The CCTV’s were a safety measure. Representational Pic/Getty Images

A BJP MLA has approached the Delhi High Court alleging that CCTV cameras were being installed by the AAP government only in the areas where leaders of the ruling party were elected.


The petition is listed for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on August 27. Petitioner Abhay Verma, a BJP MLA from Laxmi Nagar Constituency in East Delhi, said former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, in his budget speech 2020-21, had granted a sanction/clearance for the installation of CCTV cameras, still, the Delhi PWD Minister was given the power of approving the installation of the CCTV cameras.



This led to misuse of such power as the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) was following a “pick and choose policy whereby CCTV cameras were only installed in the areas where leaders of the ruling party were elected”, the plea said.“As per the survey report of Bharat Electronics Limited, a total 2,066 number of cameras were required for the whole Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency. The petitioner requested the chief secretary, GNCTD by his representation to look into the matter, however, no reply on the representation was received,” it said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

