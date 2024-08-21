Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Blaze rages for 3rd day at Russian oil depot

Updated on: 21 August,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

The fire at the depot in the town of Proletarsk burned across an area of 10,000 square metres, according to Russian state news agencies

A satellite image of the fire at the oil depot. PIC/X

Russian authorities struggled Tuesday to put out a massive fire in the southern Rostov region for a third consecutive day after an oil depot was hit by Ukrainian drones as Ukrainian forces push into Russia’s Kursk region.


The fire at the depot in the town of Proletarsk burned across an area of 10,000 square metres, according to Russian state news agencies. There are 500 firefighters involved in the operation, and 41 of them already have been hospitalised with injuries, according to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS, citing local officials.



Ukraine’s Army General Staff claimed responsibility Sunday for attacking the oil depot, which was used to supply the needs of Russia’s army, calling it a measure “to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

