Breaking Former Pak PM Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary force

Breaking: Former Pak PM Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary force

Updated on: 09 May,2023 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed the development amid rising concern after the news of Imran's arrest spread

Breaking: Former Pak PM Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary force

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan -- Imran Khan. File Photo

Breaking: Former Pak PM Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary force
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been arrested by authorities from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, May 9, said Pakistani media reports.


PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry confirmed the development amid rising concern after the news of Imran's arrest spread.




The chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who travelled from Lahore to the federal capital Islamabad, was taken into custody by the Rangers when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.


"Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case when he was present in the Islamabad High Court," his party said in a brief statement.

The arrest comes a day after the powerful army had accused Khan of levelling baseless allegations against a senior army officer.

The PTI alleged that Khan was being tortured but it was not confirmed independently.

"State terrorism - breaking into IHC premises to abduct Imran Khan from court premises. Law of the jungle in operation. Rangers beat the lawyers, used violence on Imran Khan and abducted him," tweeted former minister Shireen Mazari, a PTI spokeswoman.

Also read: Elections in country will take place on same day: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Fawad Hussain, vice president of PTI said that "Islamabad High Court has been occupied by Rangers, lawyers are being subjected to torture, Imran Khan's car has been surrounded."

Musarrat Cheema, a PTI leader, in a video message claimed that the former prime minister was being tortured. "They are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib," said Musarrat.

Moreover, the official Twitter account of PTI, while sharing a video, said that Imran Khan’s lawyer was badly injured inside the premises of Islamabad High Court.

"Black day for our democracy and country," the tweet read.

PTI's Azhar Mashwani said that the party has given a call to immediately start protests across Pakistan.

(With inputs from news agency -- PTI)

