Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico

Updated on: 11 December,2022 10:33 PM IST  |  Mexico city
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that civil defense was checking for damage

Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico

Representational Pic. iStock


A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.


The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicentre was 2½ miles (4 kilometers) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero.



The area sits along Mexico's Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.


There were no immediate reports of damage.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that civil defense was checking for damage after the earthquake.

López Obrador later posted a video on Twitter of a live conversation with Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado in which she said there were no reports of damages or casualties.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

