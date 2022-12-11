Strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Mexico

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that civil defense was checking for damage

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicentre was 2½ miles (4 kilometers) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero.

The area sits along Mexico's Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that civil defense was checking for damage after the earthquake.

López Obrador later posted a video on Twitter of a live conversation with Guerrero Gov. Evelyn Salgado in which she said there were no reports of damages or casualties.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital.

