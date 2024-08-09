Breaking News
Britain on alert for further unrest

Britain on alert for further unrest

Updated on: 10 August,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Prime Minister Keir Starmer sounded the note of caution after a week of anti-immigrant violence that has scarred communities from Northern Ireland to the south coast of England

Britain’s PM Keir Starmer (left) speaks with public order officers at Lambeth Police Headquarters in London, on Friday. Pic/AFP

British authorities said Thursday they were preparing for the possibility of further unrest, even as they applauded the efforts of anti-racism campaigners and police officers who largely stifled a threatened wave of far-right demonstrations overnight.


Prime Minister Keir Starmer sounded the note of caution after a week of anti-immigrant violence that has scarred communities from Northern Ireland to the south coast of England. Starmer spoke to reporters at a mosque in Solihull, near Birmingham, where demonstrators shut down a shopping center on Sunday.



“It’s important that we don’t let up here,” Starmer said. At an emergency meeting with law enforcement officers, Starmer said that police need to remain on “high alert”, Britain’s Press Association reported. He credited strategic police staffing and swift justice for rioters in the courts for creating a deterrent that kept trouble at a minimum the night before.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

