Stormzy had previously denied using his mobile while driving but wrote to the court to change his plea

Rapper Stormzy (Pic/X)

Listen to this article British rapper Stormzy banned from driving after using phone behind the wheels x 00:00

British rapper Stormzy has been banned from driving for nine months on Thursday after admitting to driving his Rolls-Royce through London while using his phone, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

District judge Andrew Sweet at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court said Stormzy's driving record was "not good" and criticised his "dangerous and irresponsible" actions.

Prosecutor Alice Holloway claimed that Stormzy previously put "vulnerable road users at risk" when he drove a Lamborghini Urus with illegally tinted windows. The windows only allowed 4% light transmission than 70% required for tinting, AP reported.

The 31-year-old rapper, who wasn't in court for the hearing, pleaded guilty in a letter to the charges of using a cell phone while driving on Addison Road, west Kensington, in March last year. He had previously admitted to the 2023 tinting offence and also has a record of speeding.

The court was told he already had six points on his licence for previous speeding offences.

Defence lawyer Peter Csemiczky claimed that Stormzy apologised and accepted his responsibility.

The court heard the off-duty officer who had knocked on his tinted passenger window and said: "Get rid of your tints and get off your phone," BBC reported.

Stormzy had previously denied using his mobile while driving but wrote to the court to change his plea.

The artist was fined 2,010 pounds and penalty points were added to his license, AP reported.

The 31-year old whose real name is Micheal Ebenazer Owuo Jr., is known for bringing the grime genre of rap into the commercial mainstream, AP cited.

His debut album, 'Gang Signs and Prayer' won album of the Year at the Brit Awards back in 2018, where he was also named the best male British solo artist, an honour he won again in 2020.

In 2018, Stormzy beat artists including Ed Sheeran and Liam Gallagher in the British Male Solo Artist category. Stormzy's debut album was up against Lipa's "Dua Lipa", Sheeran's "Divide", J Hus' "Common Sense" and Rag'n'Bone Man's "Human".

(With agency inputs)