British royal aide steps down after racist comments

Ngozi Fulani. Pic/Twitter

A member of the British royal family’s household has left her role after making “unacceptable and deeply regrettable” comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Ngozi Fulani, who was born in Britain wrote on Twitter that the royal aide had repeatedly asked her: “What part of Africa are you from?” at an event hosted by King Charles’s wife Camilla, the queen consort, on Tuesday. “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The incident is the latest to embroil the royal family in allegations of racism, after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made the accusations. Buckingham Palace said the individual concerned, referred to by Fulani as Lady SH, would like to apologise for the hurt caused and had stepped aside from her honorary role.

Fulani, who works for Sistah Space - a group which supports women of African and Caribbean heritage affected by abuse - said the aide approached her and moved her hair to view her name badge. After being asked a number of times what part of Africa she was from, Fulani said she replied, “I am born here and am British.” The aide said,“No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?”

