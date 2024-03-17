Cannot start World War III: Italian foreign minister

Our military are the bearers of peace, guarantees and freedom. We are not at war with Russia,” he said

Antonio Tajani, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, on Saturday rejected the idea raised by French President Emmanuel Macron of the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, said Tajani. He added that it “would be a mistake” for NATO to send troops to Ukraine, which “we must help defend”. “To enter the war with Russia means the threat of World War III,” he said.

“Our military is doing well what they are doing in the Red Sea to protect our ships; they are doing well what they are doing in Lebanon, Africa and Iraq. Our military are the bearers of peace, guarantees and freedom. We are not at war with Russia,” he said. Earlier, Macron, while commenting on the idea of sending Western troops to Ukraine, said that if such a scenario were to be implemented, French forces would not go on the offensive against Russia.

