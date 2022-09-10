Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of Rs 1 cr by asking for money transfer
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > News > World News > Article > King Charles III notes heavy responsibilities in accession declaration

King Charles III notes 'heavy responsibilities' in accession declaration

Updated on: 10 September,2022 06:10 PM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Here is the new king's declaration to the Accession Council, a centuries-old body of senior British royals, and political and religious leaders, says 'My Lords, Ladies, and Gentlemen. It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother, the queen'

King Charles III notes 'heavy responsibilities' in accession declaration

Britain's King Charles III reacts during a meeting of the Accession Council inside St James's Palace in him as the new King. Pic/AFP


Charles III was formally proclaimed king at a historic, pomp-filled ceremony at St James's Palace in central London on Saturday.


Here is the new king's declaration to the Accession Council, a centuries-old body of senior British royals, and political and religious leaders: "My Lords, Ladies, and Gentlemen. It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother, the queen.

"I know how deeply you, the entire nation -- and I think I may say the whole world -- sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered.


"It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss."

"To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service."

"My mother's reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life."

"I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me."

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II's family tree: Highlighting line of succession

"In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands and of the Commonwealth realms and territories throughout the world."

"In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments."

"In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife."

"I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to my government for the benefit of all, in return for the sovereign grant, which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation.

"And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
world news london prince charles queen queen elizabeth ii

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK