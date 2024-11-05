China says disengagement process at LAC going smoothly

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 November,2024 10:48 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies



She, however, declined to answer a specific question on the commencement of patrolling in the two areas by the Indian troops

Indian Army began patrolling at Depsang and Demchok. File pic/PTI

China on Monday said that the implementation of the agreement with India to disengage troops in eastern Ladakh is going on “smoothly at the moment” but declined to comment on the resumption of patrolling at the two friction points in Depsang and Demchok.


“The Chinese and Indian troops are implementing the resolution that the two sides have reached on issues concerning the border area, which is going on smoothly at the moment,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here while replying to a question.


She, however, declined to answer a specific question on the commencement of patrolling in the two areas by the Indian troops. On Saturday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told the media in New Delhi that the Indian Army has commenced verification patrolling at Depsang, the second friction point in eastern Ladakh.


Patrolling at Demchok had begun on Friday, a day after the Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement. On October 21, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that an agreement had been finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks.

The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year-long standoff.
                                          
Oct 21
Day India, China finalised deal

china beijing news world news

