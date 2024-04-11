Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Raj Thackeray’s contradictory Gudi Padwa speech leaves cadre upset, voters confused
Mumbai: ‘Loan recovery agents’ target two women
Mumbai: LCD screen at Andheri station causing mishaps
Mumbai: BMC crosses quarter mark of city nullah clean-up in 15-days
Mumbai: Drug-making YouTube tutorials keeping authorities up at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > China says economy stable rejects downgrade
<< Back to Elections 2024

China says economy ‘stable’, rejects downgrade

Updated on: 11 April,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Bangkok
Agencies |

Top

But while slower growth is adding to the challenges of coping with heavy borrowing, Fitch said it kept China’s A+ rating due to its “large and diversified economy”, its vital role in global trade and its huge foreign exchange reserves

China says economy ‘stable’, rejects downgrade

File pic

Listen to this article
China says economy ‘stable’, rejects downgrade
x
00:00

China’s Finance Ministry denounced a report by Fitch Ratings that kept its sovereign debt rated at A+ but downgraded its outlook to negative, saying Wednesday that China’s deficit is at a moderate and reasonable level and risks are under control.


Risks to China’s public finances are rising, Fitch said, as Beijing works to resolve mounting local and regional government debts and to shift away from heavy reliance on its troubled property industry to drive economic growth.


But while slower growth is adding to the challenges of coping with heavy borrowing, Fitch said it kept China’s A+ rating due to its “large and diversified economy”, its vital role in global trade and its huge foreign exchange reserves.


The Finance Ministry said it was a “pity” that Fitch had downgraded its sovereign debt and faulted its methods, saying it had failed to take into account Beijing’s moves toward “appropriately intensifying, improving quality and efficiency” of its government spending.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

china news world news International news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK