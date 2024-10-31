Choose between freedom or being ruled by chaos: Harris

Arizona poll says Harris has 48 per cent support, Trump has 47 per cent

Kamala Harris

As the date for the showdown in the US Presidential Election nears, Kamala Harris delivered a speech on Tuesday night that highlighted her stance on reproductive rights and immigration. During her campaign rally on the Ellipse in Washington, DC, Harris said that next week’s election presents a stark choice for voters: “It is a choice about whether we will have a country rooted in freedom for every America or ruled by chaos and division.”

”One week from today, you will have the chance to make a decision that directly impacts your life, the life of your family, and the future of this country we love. And it will probably be the most important vote you ever cast. And this election is more than just a choice between two parties and two different candidates,” she added. According to the recent CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, in Arizona, Harris has 48 per cent support among likely voters, while Trump has 47 per cent.

Harris vowed to put country over party and warned that Donald Trump is obsessed with revenge and his own personal interests. Less than 48 hours earlier inside Madison Square Garden, Trump called his Democratic opponent “a trainwreck who has destroyed everything in her path.” His allies on stage labeled Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and made a baseless claim that Harris, a former prosecutor and senator who is trying to become the first woman to be elected president, had begun her career as a prostitute. Notably, more than 50.5 million Americans have already cast their ballots in the November election, either by mail or through early in-person voting.

Indian-Americans back Harris

After Harris received the Democratic presidential nomination in August, various Indian-American and South Asian American groups have been engaged in mobilising support for her including through raising funds. The number of Indian Americans residing in the US is around 5.2 million, forming the second-largest immigrant community, and out of them around 2.3 million are eligible to vote. Around 55 per cent of Indian American eligible voters identified as Democrats as against 26 per cent as Republicans, according to a 2024 survey.

475 damaged ballots retrieved

About 475 damaged ballots were retrieved from a ballot box that was burned early Monday in southwest Washington. Workers on Wednesday will begin searching through the damaged ballots for voter information in order to contact them about getting a new ballot. The damaged ballots are separate from an unknown number that were destroyed.

