Over 24,000 Indian-Americans sign up for PM Modi event in New York

Over 24000 Indian Americans sign up for PM Modi event in New York

Updated on: 29 August,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

The 'Modi & US’ Progress Together’ event will be held on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which has a capacity of 15,000

Narendra Modi

More than 24,000 members of the Indian diaspora have signed up to attend a mega community event that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here next month.


The 'Modi & US’ Progress Together’ event will be held on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which has a capacity of 15,000.



The Indo-American Community of USA (IACU) said Tuesday that over 24,000 Indian-Americans have signed up to attend the mega event, a community gathering that will be addressed by Modi.


Modi is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly here on September 26.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

narendra modi india united states of america world news new york

