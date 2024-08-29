The 'Modi & US’ Progress Together’ event will be held on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which has a capacity of 15,000

Narendra Modi

Listen to this article Over 24,000 Indian-Americans sign up for PM Modi event in New York x 00:00

More than 24,000 members of the Indian diaspora have signed up to attend a mega community event that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Modi & US’ Progress Together’ event will be held on September 22 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which has a capacity of 15,000.

The Indo-American Community of USA (IACU) said Tuesday that over 24,000 Indian-Americans have signed up to attend the mega event, a community gathering that will be addressed by Modi.

Modi is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly here on September 26.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever