Claude, the eucalypt thief

A koala was caught red-handed at a nursery after he devoured too many seedlings and couldn’t make a run for it

A koala named Claude has been caught red-handed—or green-fingered—chewing his way through seedlings worth £3,000 (Rs 3.10 lakhs) at a nursery in Australia. The sneaky marsupial broke into Eastern Forest Nursery, near Lismore in northern New South Wales, and helped himself to thousands of young eucalypt before staff stopped him.

He was found one morning sitting on a pole, drowsy with well-fed bliss among the stripped branches, bringing an end to months of cute criminality. Nursery owner Humphrey Herington said, “He looked very pleased with himself.” He added: “There were lots of plants missing that morning. I guess that day he must have had a really big feed and was too tired to go back to his tree.”

Herington swaddled Claude up in a towel and carried him over to trees around 300 metres from his nursery. However, after just a couple of days the intrepid marsupial had ventured back in once again, and a team on the site is now busy building a koala-proof fence around its seedling tables. The nursery is used to grow new plants which will later be used to try and boost the endangered koala population--so Claude might have been allowed to enjoy a lot more if he’d had a little more patience.

The cord-chewing culprit

Woman chews away at security cords in an unusual attempt to steal an iPhone

Unable to fight the desire for a phone she could not afford to buy, a Chinese woman ended up stealing a new iPhone by ripping through the anti-theft cord with her teeth at an Apple Store. The woman, surnamed Qiu, became the talk of the Internet in China earlier this month, after the security cameras at an Apple Store in Fuzhou City, China’s Fujian Province, caught her stealing an iPhone in a rather unusual way. Footage that has since gone viral online shows the woman entering an electronics store and heading straight for the smart phone section, where she proceeds to inspect the device on display. She can be seen glancing around furtively to see if anyone else is around, before grabbing an iPhone and starting to chew on the anti-theft cord securing the device to the display stand.

Happiest or horniest place on earth?

Rogue workers at Disney are acting like it’s the horniest place on earth. Outraged Disney bosses have reportedly launched an investigation after amorous employees at their California amusement park were caught on camera twerking while dressed as cartoon characters.

All aboard the pony express



Pic/Twitter

Passengers on a bus in Devon received a shock when a pony tried to get on board. The incident took place in the Brixington area of Exmouth last week. A local who lives close to a bus stop spotted the horse trying to climb aboard the local 57 Stagecoach service.

Who let the goats out? Baa, baa, baa, baa

Police in Ontario are trying to find the owner of a pair of goats who chased a jogger in the eastern part of the province. The Ontario Provincial Police said that they are are “looking for assistance with locating the owner of these two ‘baaaad’ boys.” The goats chased a jogger on Country Road 2 in Edwardsburgh.

This plane has a bad altitude

A gender reveal in Mexico turned deadly when a stunt plane involved in the celebration crashed in front of oblivious partygoers. In a video posted on Twitter, the happy couple can be seen clasping hands in front of a giant lit sign reading “Oh Baby” while surrounded by friends and family. The plane’s left wing then seems to give way as the pilot—who was later identified as Luis Ángel N, 32—pulls the small plane upwards, sending the aircraft spiralling out of control.

Atypical influencer

A South Korean social media influencer has been conquering the internet with photos so heavily edited that people can’t help but like them. Shasheile, a South Korean influencer has a ridiculous-looking physique, which is obviously the result of digital editing. She has an impossibly small waist, huge breasts, freakishly long limbs and neck, and a very small head. Her eyes are so heavily edited in every picture that they hardly ever look the same, and so is her V-shaped chin.