Morocco death toll reaches 800

The toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled to reach the remote areas hit hardest

Residents flee their homes after an earthquake in Moulay Ibrahim village, located right outside Marrakech. Pic/Getty Images

A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains in the historic city of Marrakech. The toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled to reach the remote areas hit hardest. People woken by the quake ran into the streets in terror and disbelief. State television showed people clustered in the streets of Marrakech late at night, afraid to go back inside buildings that might still be unstable.

A man said he was visiting a nearby apartment when dishes and wall hangings began raining down, and people were knocked off their feet and chairs. A woman described fleeing her house after an “intense vibration”. A man holding a child said he was jarred awake in bed by the shaking. Emergency workers looked for survivors in the rubble of buildings, their reflective yellow vests glowing in the dark. A hole gaped in the side of a home, and a car was nearly buried by the chunks of a collapsed building in other images broadcast by local media.

In Marrakech, the famous Koutoubia Mosque, built in the 12th century, suffered damage, but the extent was not immediately clear. Its 69-metre (226-foot) minaret is known as the “roof of Marrakech”. Moroccans also posted videos showing damage to parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site. At least 820 people died, mostly in Marrakech and five provinces near the quake’s epicentre, and another 672 people were injured, Morocco’s Interior Ministry reported Saturday morning. Of the injured, the ministry wrote, 205 were seriously hurt.

205

No of people seriously injured in the earthquake

