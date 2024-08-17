What happens when a dreaded criminal is found on social media after two decades… As policeman in Mexico!

PIC/ODDITY CENTRAL

Listen to this article Con to Mexico cop! x 00:00

Antonio Riano, a dreaded criminal wanted in the US for around decades, hid beneath the police’s uniform in Mexico all this time. Also known as “El Diablo”, which translates into “The Devil”, Riano fled the US in the December 2004 to escape the consequences of a murder. After getting into a heated argument with a 25-year-old man named Benjamin Beccera, at a local bar in Cincinnati, Ohio; he pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the face. The entire incident was caught on CCTV, however, he managed to escape national authorities even after they did a nationwide manhunt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though they stopped actively looking for him, he still remained on the US’ wanted criminal list. No one had heard from him until recently when Paul Newton, a former deputy in the 2004 case working for the Butlers County Prosecutor’s Office discovered him through social media. Although there was no Facebook when Riano had committed the crime, Newton found a picture of him and was shocked to learn that he was working with the Mexican police. “I’m like, my god, there he is!” the deputy remarked, adding, “A little bit grayer, a little bit older, but it was him.”

Riano was turned over to the US Marshals as soon as US detectives contacted Mexican authorities about his devious past. He was then flown to Ohio and booked with murder charges, which could lead to a life sentence in the US state. Despite denying the allegations, he was taken to court since prosecutors had all the evidence they needed, according to Mark Henson, a detective in the case. The court case also brought along the victim’s former girlfriend to speak about the incident. The now 72-year-old man “already had a direct indictment against him,” says Henson. “It was just a matter of waiting to find him,” added Henson. After being asked why he became a police officer, he answered he wanted to “help the people of Mexico.” Finally ‘The Devil’ has been caught.

When a pageant goes wrong

A contestant’s father pulled out a revolver at the judges after her daughter lost

On July 28, the II Baile de Escolha da Rainha contest, held in the city of Altamira in Spain, transformed from a beauty contest to a crime scene after one of the contestants’ fathers attempted to shoot one of the judges. The military police stepped in and shot him dead. The man was identified as Sebastio Franceso, a local rancher. The incident took place when his daughter came fourth in the competition, causing him to express his dissatisfaction verbally in which he questioned the judges’ decision and evaluation criteria. However, after no change was made to the placements, the furious father pulled out a gun and fired many times in an attempt to shoot one of the judges.

The toast revolution

Avocado toast lovers—we have competition for you. The bizarre “tomato ice toast”, inspired by the Italian “granita” or shaved ice, has been taking over social media. However, Gen-Z have added their own twist to the delicacy by adding frozen fruits and vegetables on top of toast or burrata salads. Many find the recipe rather revolting, but others seem to be excited about it!

The queen of cigars



PIC/THE COLLECTORS.PRO

Guess which object has 400 grams of solid gold and is decorated with 152 sapphires? If you answered “the Louis XIII Fleur de Parmer cigar lighter” then you’re correct! French luxury brand, ST Dupont, started working on this lighter at the request of Steven Hung, a Hong Kong billionaire. Worth $500,000, it has set a record in the Guiness Book of Records as the most expensive lighter.

A sinister scam

A clinic in China’s Wuhan scammed a nineteen-year-old boy with the mental ability of a five-year-old into getting breast implants. He had applied for a job at a beauty clinic, and was told that “many live-streamers who undergo cosmetic surgery here and make a lot of money”.

An new (AI)nvention

Researchers from Iraq and Australia developed a computer algorithm that analyses a person’s tongue for medical diagnosis. Over 5,200 images were used to train the AI to identify the tongue’s colour with a different diseases, for instance, yellow is for diabetes and purple is for asthma.

Sleep well (or don’t)

Nobody knows the groggy feeling better than this YouTuber who stayed up for 12 days straight! Norme, 19, broke the Guinness World Record after voluntarily avoiding sleep for 264 hours and 24 minutes, triggering concerns about his health. His house was lined with ambulances ready to intervene in a case of an emergency.