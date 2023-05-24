Court grants Imran Khan relief from arrest in multiple terrorism cases

Multiple cases were registered following clashes between police and Imran’s supporters before he appeared at the judicial complex on March 18

Security personnel secure a vehicle carrying Imran Khan. Pic/AP

Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan until June 8 in eight cases registered against him related to violence that erupted at the Judicial Complex here in March.

The development comes as the authorities have been cracking down on the supporters of Khan, now Pakistan’s top opposition leader. Thousands staged violence protests, and attacked public property and military installations following Khan’s arrest earlier this month.

Multiple cases were registered following clashes between police and Imran’s supporters before he appeared at the judicial complex on March 18.

18 Mar

Day Imran supporters clashed with police

