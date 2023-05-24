Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Court grants Imran Khan relief from arrest in multiple terrorism cases

Court grants Imran Khan relief from arrest in multiple terrorism cases

Updated on: 24 May,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

Multiple cases were registered following clashes between police and Imran’s supporters before he appeared at the judicial complex on March 18

Court grants Imran Khan relief from arrest in multiple terrorism cases

Security personnel secure a vehicle carrying Imran Khan. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Court grants Imran Khan relief from arrest in multiple terrorism cases
x
00:00

Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan until June 8 in eight cases registered against him related to violence that erupted at the Judicial Complex here in March.


The development comes as the authorities have been cracking down on the supporters of Khan, now Pakistan’s top opposition leader. Thousands staged violence protests, and attacked public property and military installations following Khan’s arrest earlier this month.




Multiple cases were registered following clashes between police and Imran’s supporters before he appeared at the judicial complex on March 18.


18 Mar
Day Imran supporters clashed with police

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pakistan anti-terrorism squad imran khan world news islamabad news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK