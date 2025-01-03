Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Crowds greet Japanese Emperor for New Year

Crowds greet Japanese Emperor for New Year

Updated on: 03 January,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Tokyo
Agencies |

Last year, his appearance was cancelled at the last minute because of a devastating quake in the Noto Peninsula that killed hundreds of people

Crowds greet Japanese Emperor for New Year

(From left) Japan’s former empress Michiko, former emperor Akihito, Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Princess Aiko, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and Princess Kako wave to well-wishers from the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. PIC/AFP

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his family greeted throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from a balcony window at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday, chanting “banzai… long live” while waving small paper Japanese flags.


“I feel for those who are still greatly suffering,” Naruhito said, referring to the quake in western Japan that struck a year ago, as well as flooding and other natural disasters throughout the nation. Last year, his appearance was cancelled at the last minute because of a devastating quake in the Noto Peninsula that killed hundreds of people.


The emperor’s 2021 and 2022 greetings, which attract huge crowds to the palace, were cancelled because of COVID. Empror Naruhito also offered prayers for people’s happiness in an appearance that also included his wife Empress Masako and their daughter Princess Aiko.


japan New Year 2025 tokyo world news International news

