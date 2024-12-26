Breaking News
Borivli: Every road, lane in Chikuwadi is dug up, trapping a hospital and a school in between
Dharavi redevelopment: Environmentalists worried about urban assault on salt pans
Distracting digital hoardings: Motorists complain about bling billboards on Western and Eastern Express Highways
Babbar Khalsa arrest: Firm owner says he had checked all details before hiring the suspect, nothing came up
Khar: Police arrest two Bol Bachchan gang targeting senior citizens, robbing them of gold
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Cyberattack hits Japan Airlines flights delayed ticket sales suspended

Cyberattack hits Japan Airlines; flights delayed, ticket sales suspended

Updated on: 26 December,2024 09:46 AM IST  |  Tokyo
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The airline reported that the issues began at approximately 7:25 am, prompting it to suspend ticket sales for all domestic and international flights for the remainder of the day

Cyberattack hits Japan Airlines; flights delayed, ticket sales suspended

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Cyberattack hits Japan Airlines; flights delayed, ticket sales suspended
x
00:00

Japan Airlines (JAL) announced on Thursday that its network had been targeted by a cyberattack, leading to delays of up to an hour for at least 14 domestic flights and disruptions to some international flights as well, reported news agency ANI.


The airline reported that the issues began at approximately 7:25 am, prompting it to suspend ticket sales for all domestic and international flights for the remainder of the day. Passengers who had already purchased tickets were advised that their bookings remained valid.


JAL said it was working to counteract the cyberattack and determine its source, adding that the attack may have a larger effect on its flights. The airline succeeded in temporarily shutting down the router believed to have been compromised. Investigative sources said the Metropolitan Police Department was contacted by JAL and is looking into the matter, reported ANI.


Earlier, in a post on X, Japan Airlines said, "We identified and addressed the cause of the issue. We are checking the system recovery status. Sales for both domestic and international flights departing today have been suspended. We apologize for any inconvenience."

It wrote, "We regret to inform you that our network systems are down. The cause is under investigation. This may potentially affect the operations of both domestic and international flights. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

japan Cybersecurity Cyber crime world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK