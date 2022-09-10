Breaking News
King Charles III proclaimed Britain's monarch in historic ceremony
19 dead in Maharashtra during immersion of Ganesh idols
Mumbai: FDA collects 96 samples of sweets, snacks, edible oil, ghee during Ganeshotsav festival
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Fraudsters dupe Serum Institute of Rs 1 cr by asking for money transfer
Bandra Fair: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions around Mount Mary Church
Home > News > World News > Article > Dalai Lama congratulates King Charles III

Dalai Lama congratulates King Charles III

Updated on: 10 September,2022 05:34 PM IST  |  Dharamsala
PTI |

Top

In his message, the Dalai Lama said, 'I am confident that you will fulfil this great responsibility with kindness and affection, dedicated to the service of others'

Dalai Lama congratulates King Charles III

Dalai Lama. File Photo


Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama has written to King Charles III to offer his congratulations on his accession to the throne.


In his message, the Dalai Lama said, "I am confident that you will fulfil this great responsibility with kindness and affection, dedicated to the service of others."

"Since I have the honour of counting Your Majesty as a dear and respected friend, it is a joy for me to see your being proclaimed King of the United Kingdom," he said.


Also Read: Charles notes 'heavy responsibilities' in accession declaration

"I wish you every success in meeting whatever challenges lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the British people, and contributing to the creation of a more peaceful world," he concluded.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
world news prince charles queen queen elizabeth ii london buckingham palace

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK