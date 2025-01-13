Breaking News
Dazzling Ice Castles are back in the US

Dazzling Ice Castles are back in the US

Updated on: 14 January,2025 10:25 AM IST  |  Colorado
This year there are displays in Utah, Minnesota, two locations in Colorado and New Hampshire, where the site includes an ice bar

Dazzling Ice Castles are back in the US

An annual architectural celebration of ice is up and running again in New Hampshire and several other states. Ice castles, which are both temporary art installations and tourist attractions, feature towers, tunnels, archways and caves, all created by growing, harvesting and arranging thousands of icicles and then blasting them with sprinklers. This year there are displays in Utah, Minnesota, two locations in Colorado and New Hampshire, where the site includes an ice bar.


