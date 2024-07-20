Death on-the-go

The harrowing world of assisted suicide just became more dystopian with this new invention

Day by day, our reality is edging closer to something that resembles a Black Mirror episode. Case in point: the “Tesla of euthanasia,” also known as the Sarco—short for sarcophagus. This sleek, 3D-printed pod promises a painless exit from life at the push of a button.

Here’s how it works: Step inside, and the chamber floods with nitrogen, reducing oxygen levels so rapidly that unconsciousness hits in under a minute. Within 10 minutes, you’re promised a “peaceful, even euphoric” death, all according to the company’s website. Developed by the pro-euthanasia group Exit International, Sarco’s mission is to cut out the middleman—no doctors, no assistance organisations, just a straightforward, autonomous option for those seeking a voluntary death.

According to the company, activating Sarco is very easy. Options include a button, a blink, a gesture, and even voice control. For those unable to communicate vocally, eye movement does the trick. Before the nitrogen flows, the user must confirm their identity, location, and understanding of the process. They can even opt for a scenic view through a transparent window during the process. The entire procedure is filmed and the footage is handed to a coroner.

While voluntary assisted suicide is legal in Switzerland, the Swiss Criminal Code’s Article 115 frowns upon any assistance driven by “selfish” motives, threatening individuals up to five years in prison. Swiss authorities are suggesting a ban on the pod and warning operators of potential jail time. “There is no reliable information about the method of killing and it is completely unclear who has control over which mechanical process during the dying process.” Public Prosecutor Peter Sticher says while expressing concerns over the reliability of the killing method. Authorities have suggested that the device should be banned and anyone using it to assist in someone else’s death could face jail time.

Made of biodegradable materials, Sarco doubles as an eco-friendly coffin. Its inventor, Philip Nitschke, dubbed “Dr Death” boasts that the pod is portable, allowing users to choose their final backdrop, be it an idyllic outdoor scene or the premises of an assisted suicide organisation. The company is currently facing immense criticism for allegedly glamorising suicides.

A light that never goes out

Woman has “comforting” near-death experience that changes her life

Willow Caelan, 34, faced a life-altering moment after a car accident nearly claimed her life. Fresh from her first day at a new job, her Nissan Sentra was rear-ended, catapulting her 40 yards into oncoming traffic. Despite enduring serious injuries, Willow says she emerged “eerily unscathed” and that “some inexplicable force” saved her. “I felt like I was pure consciousness and love, not a human with a body,” Willow recounted vividly. “It was as if I drifted into a comforting void, connected with something beyond comprehension. There was darkness, warmth, and an overwhelming sense of serenity.”

The love strategy

Meet Qu Qu, China’s “McKinsey of relationships.” Singer-turned-love guru, she’s sparking controversy by advising women to date wealthy men for financial gain. Qu Qu’s “benefit exchange” philosophy turns romance into a strategic game of social climbing. Though banned on Weibo (China’s biggest internet platform) for promoting unhealthy relationship views, she’s thriving on other platforms, earning millions from her hefty fees.

Pup on wheels

Enter Xu Laifu, the extraordinary poodle from Jiangsu Province, China, who’s stealing hearts and headlines by riding a bicycle like a pro. This talented pup doesn’t just pedal with his hind legs and steer with his front ones; he’s got the finesse of a seasoned cyclist. Videos of him zipping around a basketball court spread like wildfire across social media, turning him into an instant sensation across Asia.

Beware of babies!

Women can never catch a break. China’s authorities busted 16 companies for conducting illegal pregnancy tests on female job applicants. The reason? They don’t want to shell out for maternity benefits. After the crackdown, a woman who was fired was re-hired and offered compensation by her company.

Chip from hell

Here’s a spicy cautionary tale for you. Fourteen students at Rokugo Koka High School in Tokyo were hospitalized after eating the R18 curry potato chips infused with Bhut Jolokia, the world’s hottest pepper according to the Guinness Book of Records.

Through highs and lows

Some sheep caused a stir in Greece by chomping down on a 100 KG of cannabis. After wildfires, heatwaves, and floods wiped out their usual grazing spots, the sheep apparently decided to sample some unconventional snacks, after which they were “jumping higher than goats.”

Ivan the Visible

The name we’ve all heard finally has a face to it after 440 years, with scientists’ digital reconstruction of Ivan the Terrible, the first tsar of Russia. Pic/NY POST