Joe Biden says he will return to campaign trail next week, criticises Trump's speech at RNC as "dark vision"

Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Pics/AFP

Calling Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) a "dark vision for the future," US President Joe Biden has vowed to get back on the campaign trail next week to "save democracy," The Hill reported.

Notably, Biden has been isolating at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas.

In a statement, Biden said that Trump's remarks at the RNC on Thursday night focused on his own grievances and had no plans to make life better for working people.

"Last night the American people saw the same Donald Trump they rejected four years ago. For over 90 minutes, he focused on his own grievances, with no plan to unite us and no plan to make life better for working people," Biden said on Friday.

He insisted that he would again defeat Trump in November amid growing calls for the president to drop out of the race.

Calls from Democrat members became louder on Friday, when Senator Martin Heinrich became the third Democratic senator to call for Biden to move aside, and four House Democrats issued a joint statement urging the president to end his reelection bid.

In a statement, Biden said, "Donald Trump's dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box," The Hill reported.

He further said, "I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump's Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms, and create opportunity for everyone."

Biden also said that Trump "avoided mentioning his Project 2025 agenda, but still proudly flaunted the worst of MAGA extremism," echoing the response from his campaign chair, Jen O'Malley Dillon, to the former president's speech at the convention Thursday night.

O'Malley Dillon said Trump did not mention Project 2025 even once. The Biden campaign has tried to connect Trump to the controversial conservative policy blueprint from the Heritage Foundation, while Trump and his team have aggressively attempted to distance themselves from it, The Hill reported.

Former US President Donald Trump kicked off his Presidential campaign with a rousing speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday night local time. Trump attacked the Democrats for continuously targeting him and his family and said that it was time to focus on making America great again.

"Enough with the Subpoenas, Let's Focus on America 'Don and others faced countless subpoenas from Democrats like Nancy Pelosi. They must stop this, as it's harming our country. We need to focus on making America great again, not beating people. We won against impeachments and indictments, but the time wasted is damaging. If that effort went towards helping America, we'd be much stronger," he said.

Speaking to the Republican cadre, Trump endorsed his running mate and Senator from Ohio, JD Vance. While accepting his nomination, Trump said that he would be the President for all of America.

"I am running to be President for all America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America. So, tonight with faith and devotion I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States, In 4 months we will have an incredible victory. We will launch a new era of peace and prosperity, for all religions, people and creeds. I will be the president of all of America and not of half of America because there is no victory by half," Trump said.

