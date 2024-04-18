Breaking News
Death toll from floods in Afghanistan rises to 66: Taliban-led ministry
Death toll from floods in Afghanistan rises to 66: Taliban-led ministry

Updated on: 18 April,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Kabul
ANI

According to a statement issued by the Taliban-led ministry, 66 people have died and 36 others have been injured due to recent floods.

Pic/AFP

The Taliban-led Ministry of State for Natural Disaster Management in Afghanistan has confirmed that the death toll in the recent floods has gone up to 66, the Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. According to a statement issued by the Taliban-led ministry, 66 people have died and 36 others have been injured due to recent floods.


The Taliban-led ministry said that 235 houses have been destroyed and 600 heads of cattle have been killed due to recent floods, as reported by the Khaama Press. Furthermore, the United Nations Office in Afghanistan said that they will make efforts to provide permanent housing to flood-impacted people to address their urgent needs.


Dozens of people have lost their lives, roads have been damaged and house roofs have collapsed due to rainfall and floods in recent days in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. Meanwhile, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that 32 people have died and 44 others have been injured due to recent floods in Afghanistan.


