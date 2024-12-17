The Gaza Health Ministry said 45,028 people have been killed and 106,962 have been wounded since the start of the war. It said the real toll is higher because thousands of bodies are still buried under rubble

People inspect the damage after Israeli strikes in Khan Yunis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Death toll in war-torn Gaza Strip tops 45,000 x 00:00

The death toll in the Gaza Strip from the 14-month war between Israel and Hamas militants has topped 45,000 people, Palestinian health officials said on Monday, with 52 dead arriving at hospitals across the bombed-out strip over the past 24 hours.

The Israeli military says it has killed more than 17,000 militants, without providing evidence. The Gaza Health Ministry said 45,028 people have been killed and 106,962 have been wounded since the start of the war. It said the real toll is higher because thousands of bodies are still buried under rubble.

Missile warehouses in Syria hit by Israel

A UK-based war monitor says Israeli airstrikes early Monday hit missile warehouses in Syria and called it the “most violent strikes” since 2012. Israel has been pounding what it says are military sites in Syria after the collapse of President Bashar Assad’s rule, wiping out air defences and most of the arsenal of the former Syrian army.

