Deeply concerned about reports of violence in Bangladesh: US

More than 300 people have died during the past few tumultuous weeks

Protestors in Dhaka take on the streets despite curfew. Pic/PTI

The United States has expressed deep concerns about the continued violence in Bangladesh including attacks on members of religious or political groups, and said it will be vital for the new government to credibly investigate all such instances and provide justice to victims.

"We are deeply concerned about continued reports of violence in Bangladesh ' including violence directed at members of religious or political groups. We are equally concerned about reports of violence against police and law enforcement," a State Department spokesperson told PTI on Tuesday.

"We repeat our call for de-escalation on all sides and a return to calm. This is not a time for retribution or revenge," the spokesperson said in response to a question. "As a friend and partner to the Bangladeshi people, the United States will continue to support Bangladesh's democratic aspirations and promote respect for human rights for all," said the spokesperson.

Bangladesh is going through an unprecedented crisis with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was in power for 15 years, resigning and fleeing the country after a protest against a jobs quota scheme snowballed into a massive agitation against her and her government. More than 300 people have died during the past few tumultuous weeks.

"We are monitoring the situation in Bangladesh very closely. We have long called for respect of democratic rights in Bangladesh, and we urge that the interim government formation be democratic and inclusive," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"We commend the army for the restraint they have shown. We encourage all parties to refrain from further violence and restore peace as quickly as possible,' she said. "We express our deep concern and sadness about the reports of casualties and injuries over the weekend and past weeks. We share our deepest condolences with those who lost loved ones and those who are suffering," said the press secretary.

"It will be vital for the new government to carefully and credibly investigate all attacks and provide accountability and justice for victims," she said. The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said reports about such incidents including ransacking, and in some cases burning, of Hindu temples have come from across Bangladesh.

While the full extent to which religious minorities are being targeted in this greater unrest is not yet fully clear, the picture is deeply concerning, the HAF said in a statement. "These attacks are heartbreaking, but unsurprising. It is well documented that prior to the toppling of Sheikh Hasina's government, Bangladesh's Hindu population has been targeted and harassed in sections of the country for many years now," HAF director of Policy Research Anita Joshi said.

"The Bangladesh military is reportedly forming an interim government, and so we urge local law enforcement and military leadership to ensure the safety of all Bangladesh's religious minorities, protecting their homes, business, and places of worship in this moment of turmoil," Joshi said. "The HAF has also called on the US State Department to work with Bangladesh's military leaders and interim government to immediately protect religious minorities from violence as the country seeks to restore order," Joshi said.

