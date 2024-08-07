Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: Cyber fraud cases up from Rs 32 cr to Rs 753 cr in 2 years!
Mumbai: Pothole-free roads from Aug 18, thanks to Ganpati bappa
Thane to roll out electric double-decker buses: A first for the city!
Chikungunya cases surge in Juhu: Experts warn of growing numbers
Mumbai: Hospital staffer held for filming woman doctor in bathroom
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Bangladesh protests Air India Vistara IndiGo to operate scheduled flights to Dhaka

Bangladesh protests: Air India, Vistara, IndiGo to operate scheduled flights to Dhaka

Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

On Tuesday, Air India operated its evening flight to Dhaka. It had cancelled the morning flight to the city

Bangladesh protests: Air India, Vistara, IndiGo to operate scheduled flights to Dhaka

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Bangladesh protests: Air India, Vistara, IndiGo to operate scheduled flights to Dhaka
x
00:00

Air India will operate its scheduled flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday and is also likely to operate a special flight to bring back people from the Bangladesh capital, according to sources. Vistara and IndiGo will also operate their scheduled flights on Wednesday to Dhaka, which is witnessing a volatile situation amid protests. On Tuesday, Air India operated its evening flight to Dhaka. It had cancelled the morning flight to the city.


Bangladesh has been witness to dramatic developments in the last couple of days. Sheikh Hasina, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 15 years, resigned as prime minister on Monday following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.



Sources said Air India will operate its scheduled two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka on Wednesday. The airline is also likely to operate a special flight to bring back people from Dhaka, they said. Vistara and IndiGo will operate scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital from Wednesday, the sources said. As per schedule, Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.


Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital. Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata. On Tuesday evening, Air India said it will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector. In a statement, the carrier also said that due to the prevailing situation there, a one-time waiver on rescheduling is being offered to passengers having confirmed bookings on any of its flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. The offer will be applicable for tickets booked on or prior to August 5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

air india bangladesh indigo dhaka india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK