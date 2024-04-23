Sunak demanded that the unelected House of Lords to stop blocking legislation allowing authorities to deport some asylum-seekers to Rwanda, as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to “stop the boats” that bring migrants to UK illegally

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. File pic/AFP

Listen to this article Deportation flights will leave UK for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks: PM Rishi Sunak x 00:00

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged Monday that the country’s first deportation flights to Rwanda could leave in 10-12 weeks as he promised to end the Parliamentary deadlock over a key policy promise before an election expected later this year.

Sunak made the comments at a news conference, making his case directly to the public after vowing last week that Parliament would remain in session until the legislation is passed. The House of Commons will take up the bill later in the day, followed by consideration in the House of Lords.

Sunak demanded that the unelected House of Lords to stop blocking legislation allowing authorities to deport some asylum-seekers to Rwanda, as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to “stop the boats” that bring migrants to UK illegally.

“Enough is enough,” Sunak said, as he told reporters that commercial charter planes are booked to carry the asylum seekers. He declined to provide details when asked how many people were expected to be on the flights in coming months. “We are ready. Plans are in place, and these flights will go come what may. No foreign court will stop us from getting flights off,” he said.

