Breaking News
Mumbai: Security guard arrested for killing girlfriend
Mumbai: Forest officials step up efforts to find Vasai leopard
Versova’s mangroves being laid to waste due to debris dumping
Mumbai airport runways to be shut for 6 hours on May 9
Suspects who fired shots at Salman’s apt came from Bihar a month ago
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Diplomats meet in Paris to boost aid for Sudan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Diplomats meet in Paris to boost aid for Sudan

Updated on: 16 April,2024 06:23 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Top

Sudan descended into conflict in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting across the country

Diplomats meet in Paris to boost aid for Sudan

A destroyed house in the capital city of Khartoum. File pic/AP

Listen to this article
Diplomats meet in Paris to boost aid for Sudan
x
00:00

A yearlong war in Sudan has devastated the country and pushed its people to the brink of famine. Top diplomats and aid groups are meeting Monday in Paris to drum up humanitarian support for the northeastern African nation to prevent further collapse and misery.


Sudan descended into conflict in April last year when simmering tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting across the country. The UN humanitarian campaign needs some $2.7 billion this year to get food, health care and other supplies to 24 million people in Sudan. So far, funders have given only $145 million (about 5 per cent).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news paris Sudan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK