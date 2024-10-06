Ohio senator JD Vance, Tesla CEO Elon Musk to join former Prez in the rally

Former US President Donald Trump (L) at a poll campaign. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Donald Trump returns to shooting site in Pennsylvania for rally x 00:00

Former President Donald Trump plans returned on Saturday to the site where a gunman tried to assassinate him in July, setting aside what are now near-constant worries for his physical safety in order to fulfil a promise — “really an obligation,” he said recently — to the people of Butler, Pennsylvania. “I’ll probably start off by saying, ‘As I was saying ...’” the Republican presidential nominee has joked, in a bit of dark humour about a speech cut short when a bullet struck Trump’s ear and he was whisked off stage—fist aloft—with blood dripping across his face.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, also will be on hand at the Butler Farm Show grounds, as will billionaire Elon Musk, as the campaign elevates the headline-generating potential of his return with just 30 days to go in their tight campaign against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The campaign is predicting tens of thousands of people will attend in what is being pitched as a “tribute to the American spirit”. Local hotels, motels and inns are reportedly full and some eager rally-goers were already arriving Friday, according to a local Facebook page. Hundreds of people were lined up as the sun rose on Saturday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever