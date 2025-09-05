Breaking News
Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:23 AM IST  |  Washington
AP |

Melania Trump chaired a meeting of the White House's new Artificial Intelligence Education task force on Thursday afternoon. The event was planned to be the first in the newly paved Rose Garden but moved to the White House State Dining Room because of rain

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. File pic

US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter during the tech leaders dinner whether he planned to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the 'near future' after talking to Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy earlier Thursday.

He said, 'I will be, yeah. We're having a very good dialogue.' At the tech leaders dinner at the White House, Trump was seated at the centre of a long table between first lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump asked the tech leaders to say a little bit about their companies and talk about their investments in the United States. Zuckerberg estimated that his company would be spending roughly USD 600 billion through 2028.

