Melania Trump chaired a meeting of the White House's new Artificial Intelligence Education task force on Thursday afternoon. The event was planned to be the first in the newly paved Rose Garden but moved to the White House State Dining Room because of rain

He said, 'I will be, yeah. We're having a very good dialogue.' At the tech leaders dinner at the White House, Trump was seated at the centre of a long table between first lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter during the tech leaders dinner whether he planned to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the 'near future' after talking to Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy earlier Thursday.

US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter during the tech leaders dinner whether he planned to speak to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the 'near future' after talking to Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy earlier Thursday.

He said, 'I will be, yeah. We're having a very good dialogue.' At the tech leaders dinner at the White House, Trump was seated at the centre of a long table between first lady Melania Trump and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Melania Trump chaired a meeting of the White House's new Artificial Intelligence Education task force on Thursday afternoon. The event was planned to be the first in the newly paved Rose Garden but moved to the White House State Dining Room because of rain.

Trump asked the tech leaders to say a little bit about their companies and talk about their investments in the United States. Zuckerberg estimated that his company would be spending roughly USD 600 billion through 2028.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever